Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Autohome worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $4,087,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA decreased their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

