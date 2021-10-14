Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.20

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 10547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.46. The stock has a market cap of C$514.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

