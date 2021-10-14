AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation stock opened at $114.37 on Thursday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 850,309 shares of company stock valued at $104,206,526. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.