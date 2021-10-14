Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $8.02 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $145,684.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00123301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,568.43 or 1.00460079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.35 or 0.06560268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

