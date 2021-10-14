Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Avalara worth $163,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 602.8% in the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,824,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

