AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.60 Million

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $570.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.94 million and the lowest is $565.25 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $567.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $228.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.