Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.25. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 3,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

