Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,767. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

