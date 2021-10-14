Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,006 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Avery Dennison worth $62,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $129.39 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.