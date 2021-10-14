Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVRN remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,041. Avra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Avra alerts:

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.