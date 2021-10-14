Axa S.A. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

