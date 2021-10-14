Axa S.A. Has $7.48 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,771 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

KSU stock opened at $286.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 217.18 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

