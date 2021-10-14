Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

