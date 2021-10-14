Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

