Axa S.A. Sells 32,753 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $166.39 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average is $199.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,908.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,223 shares of company stock worth $34,783,601 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

