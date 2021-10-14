Axa S.A. Sells 42,210 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,210 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of SLF opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

