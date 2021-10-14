Axa S.A. Sells 99,700 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 165,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

