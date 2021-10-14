Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,832 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

