Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $75,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

