B-cube.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.84 million and $41,713.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00121947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00074089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.05 or 1.00091731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.20 or 0.06549615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,137 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

