BaaSid 1-Day Volume Tops $117,832.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $117,832.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00235197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

