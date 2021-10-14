Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Hits $347.16 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $347.16 million and approximately $92.63 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $33.75 or 0.00058458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00235501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00096310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

