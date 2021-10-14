BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $33.01 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

