Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36). 514,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,209,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 334.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.63.

In other news, insider Chris Van der Kuyl bought 285,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £992,892.72 ($1,297,220.70).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

