Banc of California (BANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banc of California stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

