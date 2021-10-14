Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.