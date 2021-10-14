Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Increased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750,544 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of America worth $1,206,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $517,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,770,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,374,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $372.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.