Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 24,290 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $39.89 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

