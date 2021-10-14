Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 29,038 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 276.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CW stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.67.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

