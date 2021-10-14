Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,947 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSII. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

