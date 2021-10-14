Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 294,890 FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.55% of FLEX LNG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $973.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.