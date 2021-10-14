Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 447,000 L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 447,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.07% of L&F Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth $298,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNFA stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

