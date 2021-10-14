Bank of Montreal Can Buys 106,871 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

