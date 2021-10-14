Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,649 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

