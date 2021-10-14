Bank of Montreal Can Buys 78,333 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 299.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

