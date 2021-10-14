Bank of Montreal Can Buys 80,573 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of NexGen Energy worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 941.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 1,540,565 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 892,583 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

