Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

