Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Perrigo worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 25.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 179,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

