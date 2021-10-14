Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.19 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of NexGen Energy worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,863,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NXE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.