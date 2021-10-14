Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.32 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 117.3% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.