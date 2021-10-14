Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 119.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

