Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 20,349.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.