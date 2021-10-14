Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG stock opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

