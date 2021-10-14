Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.78 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.65% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 88.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

