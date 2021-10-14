Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Tennant worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tennant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TNC opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Tennant has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

