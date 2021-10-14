Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 17,275 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1,538.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $258.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $189.92 and a 52 week high of $269.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

