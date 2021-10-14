Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 38,722 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 590.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

