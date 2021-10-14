Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 44,823 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $12,277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

PB opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

