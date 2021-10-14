Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 64,258 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 574.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Trinseo worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

