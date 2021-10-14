Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 77,976 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2,685.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $34.82 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

